After robot suit, Zendaya flaunts another futuristic look at Dune: Part Two premiere in NYC

Zendaya captivated audiences at the premiere of Dune: Part Two in New York City with yet another daring and avant-garde outfit, showcasing her unique style and fashion sense. Joined by her co-stars, including Timothée Chalamet, Anya Taylor-Joy, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler, Zendaya has been turning heads throughout the movie's press tour. With the guidance of Law Roach, her image architect and longtime collaborator, Zendaya has transformed each premiere into a personal fashion showcase.

One of her most talked-about looks was a 1995 Mugler robot suit, complete with daring cutouts, worn at a previous event. However, at the Dune: Part Two premiere in NYC, Zendaya outdid herself once again.

Stepping onto the red carpet, Zendaya wore a stunning white floor-length dress. The dress featured long sleeves and daring cut-outs down the front, giving it a futuristic and edgy look. Golden sculptural details adorned the hem, adding a touch of glamour to the ensemble.

Zendaya styled her hair in cascading curls to complement the dress. Her makeup was understated yet radiant, adding to her overall ethereal appearance.

Recently, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya had a twinning moment in Seoul, South Korea. The pair sported matching leather jumpsuits by South Korean designer Juun J.

During an interview at the event, Chalamet credited Roach for the idea behind their coordinated outfits, emphasising the importance of supporting local designers.