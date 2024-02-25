Oppenheimer team hails solidarity during actor’s strike at SAG Awards 2024
If one can remember, the entire cast of Christopher Nolan's war-era drama Oppenheimer walked out of the movie’s UK premiere, showing their solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA strike. On Saturday (Feb 25), the atomic bomb drama emerged as the big winner at the 30th edition of the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Nolan's drama, which is based on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, creator of the atomic bomb, won top SAG honours, including the award for best performance by a cast.
To accept the award, the entire cast of the movie, including Cillian Murphy, who plays the titular scientist, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, and Kenneth Branagh, went to the stage.
Speaking on behalf of the entire cast, Branagh recalled the time when the entire team walked out of the movie's UK premiere to support the actors' union.
“Thank you for every SAG-AFTRA member whose support and whose sacrifice allows us to be standing here, better than we were before,” Branagh said.
“When we were all last together, it was at the premiere of this film on July 14 last year, when the strike was just about to begin. And led by our fearless leader, the great Cillian Murphy, we went from the red carpet, and we didn’t see the film that night.”
He concluded, ''We happily went in the direction of solidarity with your good selves. So this, this is a full circle moment for us."
At SAG night, Cillian Murphy, who played J. Robert Oppenheimer, won best movie actor, and co-star Robert Downey Jr. won best-supporting actor.
Putting Hollywood at a standstill, in July, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) went on a strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).
Two key factors in the strike were over the pay and the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI), which may affect thousands of people working in the industry.
Barbie, American Fiction, The Color Purple, and Killers of the Flower Moon were the other nominees in the category.