Lily Gladstone makes history ! Wins Best Female Actor at SAG Awards

Lily Gladstone is on cloud nine right now! For her outstanding performance in Martin Scorsese's The Killers of the Flower Moon, Lily continues to dominate this award season. And, on Saturday (Feb 25) at the 30th edition of Screen Actors Guild Awards, the actor went on to win the Best Actress trophy for her prolific work in the dark drama.

In the night full of A-listers at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, Gladstone was named the winner for best female actor in a leading role. With this win, the actress made history by becoming the first Indigenous actor to win in the category.

The 37-year-old accepted her SAG trophy from the actress Jessica Chastain. In her acceptance speech, Gladstone said, ''My friends, fellow actors, I feel the good in what you have done, what you do. This has been a hard year for all of us. Those in this room, those not in this room, I'm so proud that we have gotten here in solidarity with all of our other unions." She continued, ''Lily continued, "It's truly a gift that we get to do this for a living. That's the win. It was getting to be here, it was getting to be on set. It was getting to tell stories. We bring empathy into a world that so much needs it. It's so easy to distance ourselves. It's so easy to close off to stop feeling, and we all bravely keep feeling, and that humanizes people. That brings people out of the shadows; it brings visibility."

“Keep telling stories to everybody in this room, to everybody watching abroad. Those of you who are not actors but have a voice, have a story that needs to be heard. Thank you for all of the compassionate souls in this room and all of the storytellers here tonight. Keep speaking your truths, and keep speaking up for each other,” she concluded.

Apart from Lily, Annette Bening for Nyad, Carey Mulligan for Maestro, Emma Stone for Poor Things and Margot Robbie for Barbie were nominated in the category. Before SAG won, Lily went on to win a Golden Globe award, becoming the first Native American woman to win. She has also won an award at Critics Choice Awards. After all these wins, now all the eyes are on the Oscars.

Lily has made Oscar history by becoming the first Native American to get nominated for Best Actress at the Academy.