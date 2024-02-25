The Modern Family reunion at SAG Awards takes fans on a nostalgic ride

The beloved cast of Modern Family came together once again at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards to present the Ensemble in a Comedy Series category, which was won by The Bear. Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson took the stage to share updates on their lives since the end of their long-running comedy series.

Burrell kicked off the conversation by asking the cast if they missed being together, highlighting the rarity of being on a show for 11 seasons. O’Neill humorously chimed in, recalling his own experience with the 11-season run of Married with Children, saying, “It’s happened twice to me.”

Vergara added a touch of humour, mentioning the success of her new show Griselda, which she revealed has already reached the No. 1 spot in 90 countries on Netflix. Stonestreet then jokingly called out Ferguson, reminding him of a bet they had regarding Vergara mentioning the success of her show, asking him to pay up.

Ferguson shared his nostalgia for the "golden days" of the show but acknowledged that life after a hit series can be fulfilling too. O’Neill playfully remarked that what he missed most about the show was the money, eliciting laughter from the audience.

Ferguson lightened the mood by jokingly asking if it was too early to discuss a reboot of Modern Family because he said he had to “park a mile away from here” to attend the SAG Awards.

Bowen then teased Ferguson about his Broadway aspirations, to which he jokingly responded, “That’s just something actors without hit shows say, OK? There’s a reason the Tony Award is the last letter of EGOT.”

Vergara asked O’Neill to “pay up, I told you he was going to mention it.”