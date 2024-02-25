Iconic! The Devil Wears Prada cast reunites at 2024 SAG Awards

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards witnessed a highly-anticipated reunion as The Devil Wears Prada stars Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Meryl Streep took the stage together to present an award. The trio delighted fans by injecting references from the iconic film into their appearance.

Meryl Streep, who played the formidable Miranda Priestly, first appeared on stage, humorously claiming to have forgotten her glasses and the envelope with the winning name. Blunt and Hathaway then joined her, echoing their roles as Miranda's assistants by handing her the missing items.

"It's an age-old question: Where does the character end and the actor begin?" Streep mused, to which Blunt added, "Well, as we've just seen, Meryl and Miranda Priestly are sort of like twins."

"I don't think I'm anything like Miranda," Streep replied, before Hathaway interjected with a classic Miranda quote: "No, no. That wasn't a question."

The playful banter continued as Blunt, imitating Miranda's famous demeanour, urged Streep to open the envelope: "By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know how much that thrills me," she quipped.

Check it out below!

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA REUNION IN 2024 I'M SCREAMING!!!!! #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/dojnv7xMzk — Rina (@bbblanchett) February 25, 2024

While fans have expressed a desire for a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, the cast has indicated that they see the film as a standalone gem.

Coming to their sartorial picks, Hathaway appeared onstage in a stunning archival Atelier Versace gown, described by Laverne Cox as "cerulean". Streep wore Prada while Blunt dazzled in a red custom Louis Vuitton gown.