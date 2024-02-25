SAG Awards 2024: Check out complete list of winners
The 30th SAG Awards, which streamed live on Netflix, celebrated top film and TV performances. Check out the complete list of winners below!
After a historic year that saw the SAG-AFTRA strike halting Hollywood productions for months, the Screen Actors Guild is once again honouring the best film and TV performances of the year at the 30th annual SAG Awards.
This year's ceremony is breaking new ground itself, debuting as the first-ever live show on Netflix's main platform, following a long-standing broadcast partnership with TNT and TBS that ended in 2022.
Kicking off the evening, the stunt teams behind The Last of Us and Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One took home the first awards of the night for Stunt Ensemble in a TV series and Motion Picture, respectively.
Check out the full list of winners of the 2024 SAG Awards below!
Motion Picture cast
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Annette Bening, Nyad
WINNER: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
WINNER: Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One
TELEVISION CATEGORIES
Drama Series Ensemble
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
WINNER: Succession
Comedy Series Ensemble
Abbott Elementary
Barry
WINNER: The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Male Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef
Female Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries
Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
WINNER: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
WINNER: The Last of Us
The Mandalorian
2024 SAG Life Achievement Award
Barbra Streisand