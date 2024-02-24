Taylor Swift alters ‘Karma’ lyric for her beau Travis Kelce during Sydney gig | Watch

After the final game of the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reunited again, this time in the picturesque land of Australia. The three-time Super Bowl champion Kelce joined his love Taylor in Sydney, where the Lover singer is currently on her four-day long gig as per her Eras Tour. On Friday, Taylor performed her first show in Sydney after the show was delayed due to bad weather conditions. However, the concert kicked off hours later than scheduled, and last night, a very special guest, Kelce, was part of the thousands of concertgoers who were gathered at Sydney's Accor Stadium.

And to make Kelce's visit special, Taylor gave a lovely shout-out to her beau, who was watching her performance from a VIP stand.

Hahah he was mentally prepared this time but also THEY ARE SO TALL 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ei7MeC1GEm — 𝒦𝓇𝒾𝓈𝓉𝑒𝓃⸆⸉ 🤍 (@perfectlyfine89) February 23, 2024 ×

The ''Anti-Hero'' singer made the entire crowd shout as she went on to change her ''Karma'' lyrics, and this time it was dedicated to the Chiefs player.



While singing her 2022 song “Karma,” Swift sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.” The crowd shouted out loud as Kelce, standing with his friend Ross Travis, was seen reacting to it with a shy smile and smooth steps.



Videos of Kelce's exchanging bracelets with the crowd, and jamming with concertgoers have gone viral on social media.



For the unversed, this is not the first time Taylor has altered the ''Karma'' lyrics for Kelce. Last year, during her performance in Buenos Aires, Swift sang “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me” replacing the original lyric, “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me.”

After her rocking performance, Swift was spotted passionately kissing Travis, who was waiting for the singer at backstage.

A day before Sydney's performance, Taylor was spotted strolling with Kelce. The two were spotted spending time on Sydney Zoo.