Taylor Swift hugs 9-year-old fan battling cancer at Sydney Eras Tour concert: Viral video

Pop superstar Taylor Swift made a young girl's dream come true during her Sydney Eras Tour show on Friday. Nine-year-old Scarlett Oliver, who is battling a high-grade glioma, a very aggressive form of brain cancer, was granted her wish to meet Swift.

Scarlett's stepmother, Natalie, had shared Scarlett's story and desire to meet Swift on social media. Despite the Make-a-Wish Foundation being unable to fulfil Scarlett's wish, Natalie and Scarlett were able to attend Swift's concert at Accor Stadium.

In a Facebook post earlier this week, Natalie shared Scarlett's story, stating that Scarlett had been a warrior throughout her treatments, including surgeries and radiation.

"Scarlett is a 9-year-old from Perth, and she was diagnosed in October last year with a high grade glioma — this is a very aggressive brain cancer with no cure," wrote Natalie on a fan page for Swift, 34, on Facebook earlier this week, according to a screenshot shared on X (formerly Twitter). "The prognosis given to us was 12-18 months from diagnosis. She has been an absolute warrior through surgeries, radiation and other treatments (all done to try and prolong her life.)"

The post also mentioned that Scarlett had previously been granted a wish to meet Swift by the Make-a-Wish Foundation, which was unable to make it happen. So the stepmother-stepdaughter duo decided to score tickets to Swift's concert themselves at Accor Stadium.

On Wednesday, Natalie shared another post on Facebook, posting a photo of Scarlett holding a sign that read, "Taylor can I have the 22 hat? Please." In the caption, Natalie asked friends to share the post and make it happen for Scarlett.

Scarlett's wish finally came true on Friday as Swift handed over her 22 hat to her, as captured in a viral video. Check it out below!

🎥| A fan with cancer whose wish was to meet Taylor Swift got tonight's 22 hat pic.twitter.com/XE6chtwbJH — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 23, 2024

Swift's gesture was met with an overwhelming response on social media, with one user writing, "No one can beat her in kindness as well as music." Another wrote, "This is so sweet"