WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan leads the star brigade with enthralling performance

Shah Rukh Khan kicked the season 2 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 with a power-packed performance. At the opening ceremony of the WPL, Khan set the stage on fire as he shook his legs on his recent hit songs.

At the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Khan showed up in his Pathaan style as he went on to deliver an impactful speech on women's empowerment before he gave an electrifying performance on his hit song ''Jhoome Jo Pathaan'' from Pathaan and ''Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya'' from Jawan.

Khan in his own way said, “Party agar Pathaan ke ghar rakhoge toh mehmaan nawazi ke liye Pathaan toh aaega hi.”

Khan was looking dashing in an all-black shirt and pants adorned with gold buttons and a stylish waist belt.

After his stunning performance, Khan welcomed all five captains of the team, Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians), Smriti Mandhana (RCB), Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz), Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals), and Beth Mooney (Gujarat Giants).

Videos of SRK took the internet by storm.

SRK's fan handle on X shared a video of the superstar, and wrote, ''SRK igniting the stage and field with his spectacular energy, magical moves, and irresistible charm! 🔥✨SRK ROCKS WPL.''

Before SRK, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan and Sidharth Malhotra enthralled the audience at the opening ceremony with their performances.

Shahid set the jam-packed crowd ablaze as he made entry wearing a shiny white and silver outfit on a motorbike.

Shahid performed on ''Nagada Nagada'' song from his film Jab We Met.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The actor delivered back-to-back hits last year, starting with his comeback movie Pathaan, followed by Jawan. Both movies earned billions at the box office.