WPL 2024 Live, MI vs DC: Glitz all over as bollywood celebrities grace opening ceremony
Story highlights
WPL 2024 Live, MI vs DC: The Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in the opening contest of the Women's Premier League (WPL) curtain-raiser on Friday (Deb 23) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. You can follow all live score and updates here as the two teams meet in the repeat of last season's final.
In addition to Shahrukh Khan and Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor has also arrived at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Opening ceremony of the WPL 2024 is about to start as the public awaits for Shahrukh Khan and Varun Dhawan.
The opening ceremony of the 2024 WPL will start at 6:30 PM as the likes of Varun Dhawan and Shahrukh Khan will perform to grace the occasion Benglauru.
The opening ceremony of the 2024 WPL will follow soon as the likes of Varun Dhawan and Shahrukh Khan will perform at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Hello and a warm welcome to the opening contest of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) season 2 as Mumbai Indians host Delhi Capitals in the opener. The fixture, a repeat of last season’s WPL final, will serve as the launching pad for T20 action for the next few months until the T20 World Cup as we will be treated with the WPL and IPL as well. Follow WION for more live updates and scores as we keep you up to date with all happenings.