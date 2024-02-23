Hello and a warm welcome to the opening contest of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) season 2 as Mumbai Indians host Delhi Capitals in the opener. The fixture, a repeat of last season’s WPL final, will serve as the launching pad for T20 action for the next few months until the T20 World Cup as we will be treated with the WPL and IPL as well. Follow WION for more live updates and scores as we keep you up to date with all happenings.