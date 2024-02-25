SAG Awards 2024: From Selena Gomez to Cillian Murphy, a look at the best red carpet looks

The 2024 SAG Awards red carpet was a dazzling display of glamour and style, with celebrities stepping out in stunning looks that captivated audiences worldwide. From timeless elegance to bold experiments, the stars showcased their fashion prowess, making it a night to remember.

Reese Witherspoon exuded sophistication in a classic ensemble, while Cillian Murphy opted for a more brooding yet stylish look. Other celebrities also made a statement with their fashion choices, including Selena Gomez, Anne Hathway, and Ryan Gosling, who all turned heads with their unique and captivating outfits.

Here's a look at the best red carpet looks from SAG Awards 2024!