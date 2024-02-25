SAG Awards 2024: From Selena Gomez to Cillian Murphy, a look at the best red carpet looks
The 2024 SAG Awards red carpet was a dazzling display of glamour and style, with celebrities stepping out in stunning looks that captivated audiences worldwide. From timeless elegance to bold experiments, the stars showcased their fashion prowess, making it a night to remember.
Reese Witherspoon exuded sophistication in a classic ensemble, while Cillian Murphy opted for a more brooding yet stylish look. Other celebrities also made a statement with their fashion choices, including Selena Gomez, Anne Hathway, and Ryan Gosling, who all turned heads with their unique and captivating outfits.
Here's a look at the best red carpet looks from SAG Awards 2024!
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling, who played Ken in Barbie, wore a baby blue Gucci suit with white trim around the lapel. He decided to leave his tie home and wore his white shirt unbuttoned.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Margot Robbie
The Barbie actress opted for a black Schiaparelli couture dress with a dramatic pink sash. To accesorise, she picked dangle earrings and had her hair styled down in waves.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez, known for her role in Only Murders in the Building, dazzled in a custom Atelier Versace gown adorned with sequins. The corseted dress featured straps embellished with the iconic Medusa logo, complemented by a pair of statement hoop earrings.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Anne Hathaway
Anne stole the spotlight on the red carpet, showcasing her signature style in a stunning royal blue gown from Atelier Versace.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Cillian Murphy
The star of Oppenheimer chose a sleek all-black suit by Saint Laurent for the Hollywood event, pairing it with a crisp white shirt for a classic yet stylish look.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon graced the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, donning a vibrant gown from Elie Saab's spring 2024 haute couture collection.