Billie Eilish signs Melissa McCarthy's forehead at SAG Awards 2024: Watch

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards witnessed a hilarious and iconic moment as Melissa McCarthy and Billie Eilish took the stage to present the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series, which was won by The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri. McCarthy, who was left starstruck by Eilish, received the singer's autograph on her forehead, creating a memorable moment onstage.

McCarthy began by playfully reminding Eilish of their previous meetings, joking that Eilish had met her daughters and even one of her dogs. She then shared a surprising tidbit, revealing that Eilish's mother, Maggie Baird, was her first improv teacher and that she had met Eilish in utero.

Eilish, pretending to be stunned by McCarthy's oversharing, jokingly responded, "Wow... that's... a lot." When McCarthy asked for Eilish's autograph, Eilish initially declined, not wanting to ruin her gown. McCarthy then offered her forehead for the autograph, and Eilish humorously obliged, signing it with a Sharpie.

Here's Billie Eilish signing Melissa McCarthy's forehead at the #SAGAwards. pic.twitter.com/yeDZpga8cI — Netflix (@netflix) February 25, 2024

The interaction between McCarthy and Eilish delighted the audience and has since become one of the most talked-about moments of the SAG Awards night. Fans took to social media to share their reactions, with many expressing their admiration for the duo's humour and camaraderie.

One user wrote, "Iconic." Another commented, "Now that's a unique moment! Billie Eilish's spontaneous act certainly adds a fun twist to the SAG Awards." A third user said, "Melissa is wild and I love it."