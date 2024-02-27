Iconic film Mary Poppins undergoes a reclassification by the British Censor Board
Julie Andrews starrer Mary Poppins, considered a cult classic, has been reclassified by the British film censors. The film, which had a U rating- which stands for universal- has now been graded as a PG- for parental guidance.
The British censor board made the changes due to the 'discriminatory language' used in the film which was released in 1964.
The film has a derogatory term originally used by white Europeans about nomadic peoples in southern Africa used to refer to soot-faced chimney-sweeps.
The term now "exceeds our guidelines" for U films according to the British Board of Film Classification.
What is Mary Poppins about?
The iconic film is set in London in 1910 and follows the story of a magical nanny, played by Julie Andrews, who looks after a family's children with the help of Bert, a busking chimney-sweep played by Dick Van Dyke.
The film was released in 1964 and won 5 Oscars the next year, including best actress for Andrews and best song.
In the film, Admiral Boom, a neighbour and Naval veteran who thinks he is still in charge of a ship, uses the controversial word twice.
The British Board of Film Classification said it classified the film in 1964 and then again for a re-release in 2013. Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling to perform ‘I’m Just Ken’ from hit film Barbie
"Most recently, the film was resubmitted to us in February 2024 for another theatrical re-release, and we reclassified it PG for discriminatory language," a spokesperson told the BBC.
"Mary Poppins (1964) includes two uses of the discriminatory term 'hottentots'.
"While Mary Poppins has a historical context, the use of discriminatory language is not condemned, and ultimately exceeds our guidelines for acceptable language at U. We therefore classified the film PG for discriminatory language."
According to the organisation a PG rating for Mary Poppins "should not unsettle a child aged around eight or older" and that "unaccompanied children of any age may watch, but parents are advised to consider whether the content may upset younger, or more sensitive, children.
A U rating means a film should be "suitable for audiences aged four years and over."
Over the years, Mary Poppins has inspired several theatrical and film adaptations in various countries. A sequel of the film was released in 2018 and starred Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda. It was also adapted as a West End show in London.