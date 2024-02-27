Iconic film Mary Poppins undergoes a reclassification by the British Censor Board

Julie Andrews starrer Mary Poppins, considered a cult classic, has been reclassified by the British film censors. The film, which had a U rating- which stands for universal- has now been graded as a PG- for parental guidance.



The British censor board made the changes due to the 'discriminatory language' used in the film which was released in 1964.



The film has a derogatory term originally used by white Europeans about nomadic peoples in southern Africa used to refer to soot-faced chimney-sweeps.



The term now "exceeds our guidelines" for U films according to the British Board of Film Classification.



What is Mary Poppins about?



The iconic film is set in London in 1910 and follows the story of a magical nanny, played by Julie Andrews, who looks after a family's children with the help of Bert, a busking chimney-sweep played by Dick Van Dyke.



The film was released in 1964 and won 5 Oscars the next year, including best actress for Andrews and best song.



In the film, Admiral Boom, a neighbour and Naval veteran who thinks he is still in charge of a ship, uses the controversial word twice.

The British Board of Film Classification said it classified the film in 1964 and then again for a re-release in 2013.