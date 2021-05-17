Marvel Studios’ ‘Loki’ teases new clip at MTV Movie & TV Awards

At the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, upcoming series ‘Loki’ gave an exclusive sneak peek into the show.

Created by Michael Waldron, ‘Loki’ is a six-episode series that will launch June 9, 2021 on Disney+.

The series ‘Loki’ will see the return of Tom Hiddleston as the title character — who seems to never die. The God of Mischief will step out of his brother Thor’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’

The cast of the show apart from Tom. Hiddleston includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Watch the clip here:





'Loki' to premiere early on Disney+, will release weekly episodes on Wednesdays.