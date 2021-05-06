'Loki' to premiere early on Disney+, will release weekly episodes on Wednesdays

Good news for all the Marvel fans who were eagerly waiting for their favourite villainous character Loki to return.



The release date of Tom Hiddleston‘s awaited series has moved up. On Thursday, Hiddleston announced that the series is moving up its release date two days to Wednesday, June 9 instead of Friday, June 11, 2021.



Changing the Friday trend, the weekly episodes will release on Wednesdays instead of the usual Friday schedule that every fellow Marvel shows 'WandaVision' and 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' followed.

In the announcement video, Hiddleston, who plays the titular role said, “I’ve noticed that in these long superhero montages, Loki tends to get a bit left out, even though arguably he’s incredibly heroic himself — cunning, charming, I could go on. But maybe…why don’t I just prove it to you. Wednesdays are the new Fridays."





Along with the announcement video, Marvel also dropped a special look video at the series:

The series also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant in pivotal parts. It has been directed by Kate Herron with a script penned by Michael Waldron. The series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar



The show is the third series in MCU's phase 4.