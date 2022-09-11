Marsha Hunt: A 1940s actress and blacklist victim passes away at 104

Marsha Hunt, one of the last surviving actors from Hollywood's so-called Golden Age of the 1930s and 1940s, has passed away. During her career, which was briefly interrupted by the McCarthy era blacklist, Hunt worked with actors such as Laurence Olivier and Andy Griffith. Her age was 104.

According to Roger Memos, the writer-director of the 2015 documentary "Marsha Hunt's Sweet Adversity," Hunt, who had roles in more than 100 films and television programmes, passed away on Wednesday at her Sherman Oaks, California, home.

She was born in Chicago and moved to Hollywood in 1935. Over the next 15 years, she acted in scores of movies, including "Easy Living," a comedy directed by Preston Sturges, and the Olivier and Greer Garson-starring rendition of "Pride and Prejudice."

Also read | Giancarlo Esposito wishes to explore Gus Fring's backstory in another 'Breaking Bad' prequel

When MGM dubbed her "Hollywood's Youngest Character Actress," she was much under 40. She was also sufficiently well-known by the early 1950s to grace the cover of Life magazine and seemed poised to succeed in the brand-new medium of television when all of a sudden, as she recounted in 1996, "the work dried up."

She discovered the explanation from her agent: it had been disclosed that she attended a peace conference in Stockholm and other allegedly dubious events by the communist-hunting Red Channels journal. Hunt travelled to Washington in 1947 to oppose the House Un-American Activities Committee, which was conducting a witch hunt for communists in the film business, alongside Hollywood luminaries Lauren Bacall, Humphrey Bogart, and Danny Kaye.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION live TV here: