Hollywood comes out in support of 'The Rings of Power' actor Ismael Cruz Cordova after racist attacks

As the internet turned into an ugly place for Ismael Cruz Córdova and he got subjected to several racist comments from haters and trolls online, some Hollywood actors came forward to show support for the actor, who made history by becoming the first Latino elf in the popular 'Lord of the Rings' saga.

The 35-year-old actor has been plagued by racist texts from trolls and not everyone is being supportive of Amazon's decision of casting more diversely, in terms of both race and gender. And, some netizens feel the castings won't represent the original characters or the source material.

Other than Córdova, Sophia Nomvete, who plays Princess Disa the dwarf in the series, has also been a victim of internet attacks.

Seeing the unnecessary outrage online, the Hollywood fraternity came forward to speak in their support.

The View's moderator Whoopi Goldberg called out netizens who aren't comfortable with Black actors playing pivotal roles in fantasy shows. "They don't exist in the real world," Goldberg said. "You know that, there are no dragons. There are no hobbits. And there are critics that are saying they were 'too woke' by adding diverse characters. Are you telling me Black people can't be fake people too? Is that what you're telling me?"

Meanwhile, Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd, who played Hobbits in the original 'Lord of the Rings' film trilogy, showed their support in a unique way. Donning shirts that support racial inclusivity, the actors posed for the lens with a smile. "You Are All Welcome Here," the post's caption read.

The series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.