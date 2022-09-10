Giancarlo Esposito wishes to explore Gus Fring's backstory in another 'Breaking Bad' prequel

The prequel spinoff series of 'Breaking Bad', titled 'Better Call Saul' ended last month. The co-creator of 'Better Call Saul' Peter Gould, has said that this is the end. "Sometimes it's good to know when to leave the party," he told Entertainment Weekly. But Giancarlo Esposito has once again expressed interest in donning the role of dead-eyed and poker-faced drug kingpin Gustavo Fring. Esposito's portrayal of Fring was so committed and even eerie in 'Breaking Bad' that the actor has since then been cast as similarly stoic, ruthless villains in several movies, TV shows, and even a video game, ('Far Cry 6').

Esposito reprised the role in the prequel series and the performance and the writing behind it embellished the drug lord as a more sympathetic figure.

He told EW, "[The writers] were able to see the crack in my veneer, in terms of how I controlled the chaos and led my organization, and were able to write to a certain vulnerability or fear of Lalo Salamanca. Then I was able to be more vulnerable, and a little more frustrated in my performance that Lalo was a worthy opponent and I couldn't figure out where he was, how to get him, how to be ahead of him. And that kernel allowed me to explore a different part of Gus Fring than I had ever explored before."

He added that he wishes for another spinoff series in the 'Breaking Bad' universe that will explore Gus's life before 'Better Call Saul'.

"I've always kept these [Breaking Bad] pillars in my head, as much as I've wanted so much as an actor to explore Gus's previous life — Gus' life in Chile, all these things. There is a yearning inside me, and I keep coming back to the 'Rise of Gus.' It fits the puzzle, and we could see where he had come from and maybe explore more of who he really is underneath the mask," he added.

One thing that might be difficult for Esposito to essay the younger version of the character is that he himself is not getting younger and by the time the potential series is conceptualised and show he may be even older. Perhaps a younger actor?

