Mark Hamill calls for limits on de-aging, calls for age-appropriate Luke Skywalker casting

In recent years, using CGI to make aging actors appear younger has become a popular trend, particularly evident in the Star Wars franchise. However, Mark Hamill, the actor best known for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in six out of nine feature films, as well as appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, believes it's time to limit the excessive use of this computer-generated technology.

Also Read: Return of the Jedi: 40 years later, the force is still strong How Mark Hamill reprise Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian After Luke's demise in The Last Jedi, Hamill distanced himself from the series due to creative disagreements. However, he reprise the role in The Mandalorian, appearing as a young Luke through artificial intelligence-driven de-aging. But Hamill said he didn't like the actual filming part. On set, stand-in actor Graham Hamilton precisely mimicked Hamill's previous performance, and then the two performances were seamlessly combined.

"It is unusual to see yourself like that. It can't be cheap. People say, 'Oh, now you're going to be able to do a whole series of Luke post-Return of the Jedi.' I said, 'I don't think so.' First of all, they don't need to tell those stories, but if they do, they could get an age-appropriate actor," Hamill said.

Will he return as Luke Skywalker in the future?

While he did say the overlords at Lucasfilm should cast a young, or in his words age-appropriate, actor, would he be open to reprise an older version of Luke? He responded, "One thing you learn working for Lucasfilm: everything is confidential. Everything is confidential. So, if I were involved, I wouldn't be able to tell you. And if I were not involved, I wouldn't be able to tell you. So, I don't know. We'll all find out together, I guess."

