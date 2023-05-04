May the fourth be with you! Celebrating the timeless magic of Star Wars

It's Star Wars Day. On May 4, the world celebrates one of the biggest and most iconic entertainment franchises in the world. Originating from the pun "May the Fourth be with you" (on the in-franchise greeting "May the force be with you"), the day sees events and celebrations related to the galaxy far, far away. Beginning from 1977's Star Wars (retroactively titled Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope), which was considered a huge gamble and was even called a failure prematurely, the franchise went on to see meteoric growth with future entries and is now an extremely profitable franchise. Moving beyond the main movies (now called the Skywalker Saga), the Star Wars franchise consists of spinoffs, live-action TV series, animated shows, comics, books, video games, and so much more.

Star Wars is one franchise that transcends generations, and fans pass on their love for these stories to their children and grandchildren. One of the reasons Star Wars struck such a chord right from the beginning was its ability to tap into our collective imagination. The galaxy far, far away created by George Lucas is a world that we all want to be a part of since it is a place of glorious, exciting possibilities. The world Lucas created is so rich in lore and detail, that it is fun to uncover the intricate mythical history of the galaxy that spans thousands of years

Another reason is that the films themselves are rather good. Though there have been stinkers, they are exceptions rather than the rule. The first three films were simply perfect. The special effects used were groundbreaking at the time, and the innovations employed by the makers still inspire filmmakers and audiences alike. The sound design, the recognisable hum of lightsabers, for instance, is another aspect that has aged like a fine wine.

But it is the characters that make Star Wars, well, Star Wars. Luke Skywalker, the hero of the original movies, followed a typical hero's journey. He came to discover the wider galaxy and the tyrannical Emperor Sheev Palpatine ruling over the Galactic Empire, persecuting innocents across the galaxy and threatening liberties and freedoms. These films gave us some of the most beloved characters in cinema, including Han Solo and Yoda. Even those characters who, initially, appeared for a short time like Boba Fett and Admiral Ackbar, left a significant impact on the fans. Stars Wars' characters are relatable and human, even when they're aliens or robots.

Star Wars has also continued to evolve with time, as any franchise should, and yet it has stayed true to its core values. The newer movies and shows explore new themes and there have been experiments with new genres and formats. Despite these evolutions, the franchise has remained steadfast in its commitment to telling stories that inspire hope and promote the triumph of good over evil.

