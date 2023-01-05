'M3GAN' review roundup: James Wan's sci-fi horror film pleases critics

The first critical reviews of 'M3GAN' are out. The science-fiction horror film, produced by James Wan, centres around the titular AI-powered android meant to be a child's minder and thus ally of parents. Short for Model 3 Generative Android, the doll is developed by roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams) to take care of her recently orphaned niece Cady (Violet McGraw). However, things go bad when the doll gains sentience and becomes too overprotective of the child, leading to horrific outcomes for others. Directed by Gerard Johnstone and written by Akela Cooper, the film also stars Ronny Chieng, and Brian Jordan Alvarez.

On Rotten Tomatoes, a popular review aggregation site, the film has scored an impressive 96 per cent after 54 reviews thus far. The critical consensus reads, "Unapologetically silly and all the more entertaining for it, M3GAN is the rare horror-comedy that delivers chuckles as effortlessly as chills."

Here are some of the reviews of 'M3GAN:

LA Times' Katie Walsh wrote, "The jump scares in the fun, funny thrill ride that is “M3GAN” elicit more giggles than groans, but there are also intriguing connections being made on “M3GAN’s” motherboard, behind the glossy surface."

Slant Magazine's Derek Smith wrote, "There’s enough sardonic humor to keep the proceedings edgy enough, but it’s hard not to wish that the filmmakers would’ve taken a cue from their eponymous villain and really pushed things past the boundaries of good taste."

Entertainment Weekly's Leah Greenblatt wrote, "A scampering Blumhouse caper that turns out to be blithely self-aware, negligibly jump-scary, and mostly very fun."

Flickery Myth's Robert Kojder wrote, "An intelligently unhinged work that updates the killer dolls subgenre for the modern era; it’s the unholy love child of Child’s Play and The Terminator with a welcome skewering of technological dependency."