30 most anticipated Hollywood movies of 2023: 'Oppenheimer', 'Dune 2', 'Mission Impossible 6', and more

Written By: Kshitij Mohan Rawat Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 04:04 PM IST

All things considered, 2022 was a pretty great year for Hollywood. Sure, like every year in this century, the box office was utterly dominated by movies made by big studios and part of a franchise or popular intellectual property. But in the last few years, indie studios have made a comeback spearheaded by A24.'Everything Everywhere All at Once', which grossed over $100 million on a budget of $14 million. That's nothing compared to, say, 'Top Gun: Maverick''s $1.48 billion, but it is encouraging to see that good movies still find takers even if not backed by a major studio and an extensive marketing campaign. 2023, COVID-19 permitting, promises to be an even bigger year for American cinema. There are numerous, exciting-looking movies set to release in the year, and a typical movie buff is going to have a great year. Most of all, there is something for everyone, be it superhero films, thrillers, animated movies, horror fare, and lots more. Here is a list of the most anticipated movies of 2023.

M3GAN: January 6

Gerard Johnstone's M3GAN revolves around Gemma who is saddled with the responsibility of an orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw). To make her life easier, she gets the little girl an AI-powered doll to protect her. However, it all goes haywire, when the titular doll goes bananas, hurting people who she wrongly deems as threats to the child.



(Photograph: Others )

The Son: January 20

Florian Zeller's prequel to his highly acclaimed 'The Father' is called 'The Son'. It has a glittering cast with names like Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath, Hugh Quarshie, and yes, Anthony Hopkins.



(Photograph: Others )

When You Finish Saving the World: January 20

Directorial debut of 'The Social Network' actor Jesse Eisenberg, 'When You Finish Saving the World' is a coming-of-age drama starring Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard as a mother and son.



(Photograph: Others )

Knock at the Cabin: February 3

This M Night Shyamalan film is based on the 2018 novel 'The Cabin at the End of the World' by Paul G. Tremblay. The film puts a twist on the home invasion genre. A couple and their child go on vacation in a remote cottage in the forest, only to be attacked by four strangers armed with a variety of makeshift weapons. But the strangers are not your typical rednecks. They, in fact, claim the darnedest thing, that one of the three — couple or the child — will have to sacrifice themselves to the world can be saved. Indeed, what they say appears to be true.



(Photograph: Others )

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: February 17

Helmed by returning director Peyton Reed, 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' continues the adventures of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) as they get transported into the Quantum Realm, a micro-universe that can only be entered through subatomic particles. The film also reveals Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror, a major villain in MCU's next phase.



(Photograph: Others )

Cocaine Bear: February 24

As the name suggests, 'Cocaine Bear' has a cocaine-maddened bear as its villain, who goes on a murderous rampage. Fascinatingly, the film is based on a true story. A bruin (exact species of American black bear), did consume cocaine in Knoxville, Tennessee in 1985 but did not murder anybody. He just died from an overdose and was taxidermied. In 'Cocaine Bear', though, the animal does lose his cool and begins attacking people. And since bears are formidable already, a mad bear losing its fear of humans is a very dangerous concept, indeed. You can watch the trailer above to see what the bear does.



(Photograph: Others )

Creed III: March 3

'Creed III' is the third film in the 'Creed' series and ninth installment in the 'Rocky' franchise. Michael B. Jordan, the star who plays the titular role of Adonis "Donnie" Creed, also directs, making his debut.



(Photograph: Others )

Scream VI: March 10

The sixth film in the 'Scream' series, this Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet directorial is the sequel to 2022's 'Scream' and brings back Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox. Oh, and the Ghostface killer is also back.



(Photograph: Others )

John Wick: Chapter 4: March 24

'John Wick: Chapter 4' is the first of the two parter storyline that will end Keanu Reeves' character's story. In the third movie, titled ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum‘, Keanu Reeves’ titular assassins character was non-lethally shot by his ally Winston (Ian McShane). He and the Bowering King (Laurence Fishburne) decide to team up against the High Table, a council of most powerful crime lords in the world.



(Photograph: Others )

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: March 31

'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' serves as a reboot of the film franchise. Taking its source material from the iconic tabletop fantasy role playing game called ‘Dungeons & Dragons’, which inspired numerous novels, video games, TV shows and of course movies. Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, known for the hit comedy film ‘Game Night’, the film features a team of thieves with each representing a different class of character the players can choose in the games: Bard, Barbarian, Paladin, Sorcerer, and Druid. Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant star.



(Photograph: Others )

The Super Mario Bros. Movie: April 7

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' is an adaptation of Japanese video game developer Nintendo's ultra-popular games of the same name. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, who use a screenplay by Matthew Fogel, the film features Chris Pratt voicing Mario, an Italian plumber and the primary protagonist of the games who goes on various adventures to save Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy in the film) from the clutches of evil Bowser (Jack Black).



(Photograph: Others )

Renfield: April 14

Chris McKay's horror comedy 'Renfield' features Nicolas Cage as Count Dracula. If that doesn't sell the movie to you, the film is a horror comedy featuring Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina and Ben Schwartz.



(Photograph: Others )

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: May 5

James Gunn's third movie in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' series, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', will also be his last. he franchise may continue in some way after him, but Gunn is done with it. The film brings back its main cast, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff. Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone, and return from previous films. Will Poulter, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Maria Bakalova join the MCU with this film. The film has its titular superhero team once again going to defend the universe.



(Photograph: Others )

Fast X: May 19

The tenth film in the 'Fast and Furious' series, Fast X again brings back the Vin Diesel-led family. The huge ensemble cast includes Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Momoa, John Cena, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Cardi B, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, and Charlize Theron.



(Photograph: Others )

The Little Mermaid: May 26

Rob Marshall's is another in Disney's series of live-action remakes of animated classics. Halle Bailey plays the titular role of Ariel, a mermaid princess who wants to find out what's in the human world above. Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy also star, while Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, and Awkwafina lend voices.



(Photograph: Others )

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: June 2

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' is the sequel to 2018's animated smash hit 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' and continues the story of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), an Afro-Latino teenage New Yorker who becomes the default version of his earth's Spider-Man after Peter Parker (Chris Pine) dies. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, the film uses a script penned by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham.



(Photograph: Others )

The Flash: June 16

'The Flash' has been one controversial movie way before its release, thanks to the star Ezra Miller. The film, directed by 'It' duology helmer Andy Muschietti, was supposed to be the big comeback of Michael Keaton in the role of Batman. Since the film is all about the multiverse, there can be multiple versions of the same character. Ben Affleck will also be seen as the Caped Crusader. Sasha Calle will also debut in DCEU as Supergirl. Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, and Antje Traue also star.



(Photograph: Others )

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny': June 30

James Mangold's 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' is the fifth film in the franchise. Harrison Ford returns in the iconic role one last time. The film appears to be a true-blue classic 'Indiana Jones' film laced with modern action and special effects. Mangold also wrote the script with Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth. John Rhys-Davies returns as Sallah in the film. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, and Antonio Banderas join the franchise with this film.



(Photograph: Others )

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One: July 14

'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One', directed by Christopher McQuarrie, marks the return of Tom Cruise once again in the role of Ethan Hunt. The spy thriller franchise began with 1996's 'Mission: Impossible', which was a continuation of the 1960s TV series of the same name. As the name suggests it is the first in story arc. The arc will end with the eighth and final 'Mission: Impossible' installment titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.



(Photograph: Others )

Oppenheimer: July 21

Christopher Nolan's first film with a studio other than Universal in two decades, 'Oppenheimer' stars Cillian Murphy in the titular role. Based on the biography called American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer' written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, the movie traces the life and times of the titular nuclear physicist who is referred to as the “father of atomic bomb” for his contribution to the Manhattan Project, which led to the development of first nuclear weapon. Emily Blunt plays the role of Oppenheimer’s wife, Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer. Matt Damon stars as the Lieutenant General Leslie R. Groves, who was the head of the Manhattan Project. Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Jack Quaid, Kenneth Branagh, Gary Oldman, Rami Malek, Dane DeHaan, Olivia Thirlby, among others also star.



(Photograph: Others )

Barbie: July 21

Many are excited about the upcoming 'Barbie' movie, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, and yet many cannot seem to understand what to make of it. Starring Margot Robbie as the titular Barbie and Ryan Gosling as her love interest Ken, the film is the first live-action movie on the line of products from Mattel, a toy company that is also behind Hot Wheels and Masters of the Universe.



(Photograph: Others )

The Marvels: July 28

Nia DaCosta's Marvel Cinematic Universe movie 'The Marvels' brings together all the 'Marvel's in MCU: Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. Samuel L. Jackson also stars.



(Photograph: Others )

Meg 2: The Trench: August 4

The giant prehistoric shark species will once again terrorise the world in the sequel to 'The Meg', titled 'Meg 2: The Trench'. Jason Statham and Cliff Curtis return.



(Photograph: Others )

Blue Beetle: August 18

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, 'Blue Beetle' stars Xolo Maridueña stars as the titular superhero Jaime Reyes. He is a young man who acquires a powerful exosuit after he gets his hands on the original Blue Beetle scarab. Susan Sarandon also stars as the supervillain Victoria Kord.



(Photograph: Others )

A Haunting in Venice: September 15

After 'Murder on the Orient Express' and 'The Death on the Nile', Kenneth Branagh presents third film in his series of Agatha Christie adaptations. He also returns in the role of detective Hercule Poiorot. The film also features Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Kelly Reilly, and Michelle Yeoh in the cast.



(Photograph: Others )

Dune: Part Two: November 3

'Dune: Part Two' is the sequel to 2021's Denis Villeneuve's 2021 science fiction epic 'Dune'. It continues the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the heir of House Atreides who joined forces with the Fremen, the natives of Arrakis. Much of the rest of the cast returns, including Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.



(Photograph: Others )

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: November 17

'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' is the sequel to the 'The Hunger Games' trilogy. It is the origin story of Coriolanus Snow, the main antagonist of the 'The Hunger Games' film series. Tom Blyth plays the role of an 18-year-old Snow. Rachel Zegler, who won acclaim for his performance in Steven Spielberg's 'The West Side Story', dons the role of Gray Baird, Snow’s mentee and also a tribute from District 12. While Snow is a prominent character in the original story, Baird is merely mentioned.



(Photograph: Others )

Wonka: December 15

This is the era of origin stories, so here is 'Wonka', in which Timothee Chalamet essays the titular eccentric chocolatier and a character in 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'. Paul King, known for 'Paddington' movies, directs. Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Jim Carter, Matt Lucas, Natasha Rothwell, Olivia Colman, and Rowan Atkinson also star.



(Photograph: Others )

Ghostbusters 5: December 20

A sequel to 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' is coming and the release date is not even far. The yet-untitled movie brings back the previous cast and Gil Kenan directs.



(Photograph: Others )

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: December 25

Helmed by returning director James Wan, 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' also brings back Jason Momoa as half-human and half-Atlantean superhero. Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman also return.

(Photograph: Others )