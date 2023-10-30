Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti indulge in PDA during party 

New day, a new romance for Leonardo DiCaprio. Hollywood star was snapped indulging in some PDA with current girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti during a Halloween party. As per a report by Page Six, the 25-year-old model even grabbed boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio’s behind as they shared an intimate moment at a Halloween bash in Los Angeles on Saturday. Pictures of the two have now gone viral on social media.



A pair of steamy pictures of the couple from bash in Los Angeles on Saturday night show Leo and Vittoria cosying up. While Vittoria was all smiles in a costume and red wig, the actor was in a white T-shirt and black trousers. In the pictures, Vittoria slid her hand into the actor's underwear and Leo's back was towards the camera.



Its been over a month since the two have been linked to each other. In September the couple was spotted outside Pinacoteca Ambrosiana Museum in Milan, Italy, with Leo's mother Irmelin Indenbirken.



The two have so far not confirmed their relationship in public even though pictures of Leo kissing the Italian model at an Ibiza pub went viral on social media a few weeks back.



According to sources, the duo reportedly spent the summer travelling together, and Leonardo appears to be smitten with her and refers to her as his ‘girlfriend,’ and not just a casual fling.