Kim Kardashian wants to be ‘single’, asks court to 'grant an early trial' for divorce with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is pretty sure of not getting back with estranged partner Kanye West in spite of his repeated attempts of rekindling romance. In a new development, Kim Kardashian has asked the court to “terminate” her marriage as soon as possible. In documents, the reality star has asked to “bifurcate the issue of marital status from the remaining issues to be heard in this matter, and to terminate the parties’ marital status.”

The two are yet to finalise their child custody legalities and property settlements but Kim Kardashian wants to move forward with being “single” as soon as possible.

Currently, the former couple’s divorce has been scheduled for March 22 but Kim has urged the court to "grant an early and separate trial on the issue of the dissolution of the status of the marriage apart from other issues… rather than delaying the dissolution until all other property and custody issues are resolved.” Kim Kardashian is being pursued by royals, billionaires and A-lister suitors

According to the documents, via ET Canada, it states, "The parties’ marriage has irremediably broken down. [Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to [West]...There is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable.”

The documents further note, “Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counselling or other means...The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [Kardashian] and [West] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship.”

