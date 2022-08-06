'Kete' no more? Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up

Socialite and media personality Kim Kardashian has reportedly broken up with her boyfriend, the actor and comedian Pete Davidson, after dating for nine months. As per E! News, the sources close to the two said it was becoming difficult for the couple to keep their long-distance relationship afloat and due to their incompatible schedules, they decided to part ways.

As per the publication, the insiders said they have "a lot of love and respect for each other."

Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, met in October 2021 when the former hosted the late-night live television sketch comedy and variety series 'Saturday Night Live'. They made their relationship official the next month. The relationship was made Instagram official in March of this year.

Kim was earlier married to rapper Kanye West from 2014 to 2022, when their divorce was finalised. She had filed for divorce in February 2021. They have four children, two daughters and two sons -- North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Davidson, on the other hand, was previously engaged to singer Ariana Grande. He has also been in relationships with Carly Aquilino and Cazzie David.

Earlier, on Kevin Hart's show 'Hart to Hart', Davidson had revealed that having kids is his "dream". He added, "That's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is trying to be as good as a dude and develop and get better, so when that happens, it's just easier."

On the work front, Kim was last seen in the Hulu reality television series 'The Kardashians', which serves as a successor to the earlier E! series with a similar format, called 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', which ran for nearly fourteen years. Similar to KUWTK, 'The Kardashians' also follows the lives of the Kardashian–Jenner family. Apart from Kim, the series also featured her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and mother Kris Jenner.