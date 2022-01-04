Keanu Reeves has donated most of his Matrix earnings for this cause

Keanu Reeves has proved it again that he is the best. The actor was recently seen in ‘Matrix Resurrections’ and with the film making its mark, as expected, in terms of reviews and commercial success – Keanu has shared the maximum percentage of his fee with those in need.

As reported by Lad Bible, he has donated a huge chunk of his earnings from the original The Matrix movie to cancer research. Keanu was paid $10 million upfront for the 1999 sci-fi flick and further earned $35 million when the movie became a box office blockbuster. The report states that The Matrix Resurrections actor donated 70 per cent of the money, which is a whopping $31.5 million to leukaemia research.

Keanu Reeves has a personal reason behind this move. Keanu’s younger sister Kim was battling the disease after previously being diagnosed with it in 1991.

Among other initiatives, Keanu Reeves also gifted the stunt team, working with him on John Wick 4, a brand new Rolex Submariner watch worth $10,000.