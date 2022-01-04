Jamie Dornan calls 2021 'worst year of my life' after losing his father to Covid

Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan had the worst year as he lost his father in March 2021.

Speaking in an interview about the year gone by, Jamie explained his struggle to cope with all the praise he received for his latest projects, Belfast and The Tourist amid his father’s death.

Jamie said, “It’s a strange thing to end the year with all this positivity... because on many levels it’s been the worst year of my life, and the hardest.”

Also read: Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19

The actor had not seen his father for 18 months before his death due to the lockdown in place because of COVID-19. He also revealed that the family had not held a funeral 10 months on from Jim’s death.

Also read: Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow lost $600 million owing to piracy

Bollywood veteran Prem Chopra hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19

Jim Dornan had previously been diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia in 2005 and had worked closely with the charity. He was a renowned obstetrician and gynaecologist. Apart from his medical career, Jim also took a guest role in his son Jamie's BBC One series The Fall, where he played police board member John Porter, in a 2016 episode.