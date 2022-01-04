BTS star V upstages Jennifer Aniston and Rupert Grint's record on Instagram

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Jan 04, 2022, 06:28 PM(IST)

BTS member V Photograph:( Twitter )

The Guinness World Records has announced that BTS member V has set a record that was at a point held by Jennifer Aniston.

BTS is known to create records and so, this news comes as no surprise. The Guinness World Records has announced that BTS member V has set a record that was at a point held by Jennifer Aniston. V's Instagram profile became the fastest to reach one million followers- 43 minutes after V made his debut in the picture-sharing app. 

V made his Insta debut on December 6 and didn’t stop there. He also earned the fastest 10 million followers- within 4 hours and 52 minutes of his debut. He currently has over 30 million followers

The BTS star can now lay claim as the fastest to reach one million followers on Instagram, a record previously held by Taeil Moon of NCT, Rupert Grint, and Jennifer Aniston.

Celebrations for V did not just limit to Instagram records but also surprises to mark his 26th birthday. 

V received a special tweet from his good friend Lizzo, which featured a stunning fan-made piece of art based on a photo the two took together when they met at a Harry Styles concert.

BTS, last month announced they were taking a break from live concerts. The 7 members of the band made their debut on Instagram soon after announcing their break. 

