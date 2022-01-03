K-pop band BTS member Suga recovers from Covid-19

K-pop band BTS member Suga has fully recovered from covid-19 and is doing well now. He was tested positive on December 24 following his return from the USA on December 23.



The band's agency, Big Hit released the statement and announced that the rapper would be returning to his daily activities soon.



Big Hit's statement read, "Hello, this is Big Hit Music. We would like to inform you that BTS member SUGA has made a full recovery from COVID-19, and his quarantine has concluded as of today (January 3) at noon. Suga, who had been receiving treatment from home for the past 10 days from Friday, December 24, is now able to return to his daily activities."



The statement continued, "Suga did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recuperating while resting at home. We would like to thank all fans who have shown concern for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19."



"We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority and vigilantly follow health care guidelines. Thank you, " Big Hit concluded the statement.



The other two members of the famous group RM (Kim Nam-Joon) and Jin (Kim Seok-jin) had also tested covid positive after coming back from the US. They are currently quarantined at their home.

