Kate Middleton, Prince William attend the UK premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick'

After Cannes, Tom Cruise and his team took their highly anticipated film 'Top Gun: Maverick' to UK for a grand premiere. On Thursday, the red carpet rolled out in London for the cast and crew of 'Top Gun: Maverick' and other guests including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Kate looked stunning in an off-shoulder black floor-length gown by designer Roland Mouret. She left her hair loose behind the ears which highlighted her statement earrings. Meanwhile, Prince William opted to don a classic black tuxedo and bow tie.

The royal couple was introduced to the film's other cast members by Tom himself.



William himself has been a Royal Air Force helicopter pilot and his love for planes was on full display as he sported Crockett and Jones loafers embroidered with F18 planes.

The London premiere wasn't the first time Prince William and Kate saw the highly anticipated film. They were reportedly treated to a special screening of the 'Top Gun' sequel at the invitation of Cruise, who had heard William was a fan of the original 1986 movie.

Actors Miles Tyler, Jon Hamm and Jennifer Connelly were also in attendance at the red carpet premiere which took place in London a day after a stunning screening at Cannes Film Festival in France where the film and Tom Cruise received a 6-minute standing ovation.