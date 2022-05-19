Guess who got removed from Trom Cruise's career montage at Cannes 2022?

Hollywood star Tom Cruise got a grand welcome at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. Not only did the festival screen the actor's highly anticipated film 'Top Gun: Maverick', but also honoured him with a surprise Palme d'Or.



Hours before the premiere, the actor took part in a 'MasterClass Conversation' with French journalist Didier Allouch in the 1,000-seat Debussy Theatre, where the actor was given a tribute of sorts with a 13-minute clip reel that showcased every entry on his filmography.

Cannes 2022: Tom Cruise arrives in style for 'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere



The retrospective montage featured all the leading ladies with whom he has worked in his career barring one- his ex-wife Nicole Kidman. Cruise and Kidman were married for more than a decade and appeared in three films, but surprisingly, no shot of her was found in the comprehensive series of clips from Cruise`s long career.



'Days of Thunder', the film where Kidman and Cruise met was represented but no footage of the duo was on display. Instead, it was only shots of Cruise behind the wheel of a very fast car. Other Cruise co-stars were on display in montage, which ran both before the glamorous Cannes premiere of `Top Gun: Maverick` and at a Master Class with the actor that was held on Wednesday afternoon.

Cannes 2022: Tom Cruise honoured with surprise Palme d'Or, receives 6-minute standing ovation



The montage featured other co-stars of Cruise. There was Dustin Hoffman, Kristen Dunst, Renee Zellweger and Penelope Cruz. There were also plenty of shots of Cruise saving the world as Ethan Hunt from various `Mission: Impossible' films.



During the masterclass, Cruise was also honoured with a surprise Palme d'Or and the actor looking suitably speechless accepted the award with 'Wow', as the audience stood up for another standing ovation- perhaps a rare moment when an actor received multiple standing ovations prior to the screening of a film.