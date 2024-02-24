Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori walks out in a risque nude outfit, onlookers shocked

Controversial rapper Kanye West and his better-half Bianca Censori continue to shock the world with their unique yet bizarre sartorial choices. The duo has been dominating the headlines for the unconventional things that they most often do, whether it's doing objectionable activities publicly or walking barefoot. However, recently, Bianca left onlookers in shock at Milan Fashion Week with another eclectic look.



On Friday, Kanye stepped out with his Australian wife, who turned heads with his leather look that left most of her body on display. For the fashionable Milan night, Bianca took fashion to the next level as she ditched her pants and walked in a nearly nude outfit.



The 29-year-old was wearing a black leather bodysuit that covered only one-fourth of her body. The latex suit put her buttocks, sides of her boobs, and many intimate parts on a clear display. To match her look, she wore pink boots.

Meanwhile, Rapper Ye was wearing a black tracksuit as he showed off her $850K titanium teeth.

Soon after Kanye and Censori made their public appearance, their pictures were quick to take the internet by storm.

Commenting on her picture on X, one user wrote, ''Why wear clothes if you'll still look clotheless?''

Another user commented on X, ''He really needs to stop acting like this... I mean really he's taken this a bit too far.''

Kanye and Bianca's wacky fashion sense has been dominating the headlines for months now. A few weeks ago, Bianca debuted her short hair bangs just before the release of Ye's Vultures album, which again went on to become a topic of discussion.



If reports are to be believed, Kanye and Bianca's love story began in January 2023, and they got married two months after the Donga singer finalized his divorce from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. After months of rumours in May of the same year, Censori confirmed her marriage to a controversial rapper. The duo reportedly got married in a private ceremony, after which West was spotted wearing a wedding ring.