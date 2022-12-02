Kanye West expresses admiration for Hitler: 'He did good things too'

American rapper Kanye West has been in trouble for some time now over his anti-Semitic and pro-white supremacy statements and sartorial choices. His opinions have caused companies like Adidas and Balenciaga to cut ties with him. But now, he may really have crossed the Rubicon. In an interview with far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on the news website Infowars, West expressed his admiration for none other than Adolf Hitler, one of the most hated men in history and the German dictator who oversaw the murder of six million Jews during the World War II under his Third Reich.

West, whose legal name is Ye, appeared alongside political commentator Nick Fuentes, a man who openly denies the Holocaust.

Jones began by saying that he does not believe West is a Nazi and does not deserve to be demonised. To which West, his face completely covered in a black mask, countered, "Well, I see good things about Hitler also. The Jews...I love everyone, and the Jewish people are not going to tell me ‘You can love us and you can love what we are doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we are pushing with the pornography’, but this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good and I am done with that."

Happening now: Kanye West tells Alex Jones that he "sees good things about Hitler also" pic.twitter.com/sjqF4Fnunb — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 1, 2022

It is a common myth among Hitler-sympathisers and extreme right-wingers in the western world and elsewhere that Hitler and his Nazi regime invented things like the highways and microphone, all of which is false, say experts.

In response, Jones said he did not like Nazis or Hitler. But West was not backing down. “I like Hitler. They did good things too, we’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time. The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world.” he said.

It is a canard that jews control the world, and if not the world, then pull the strings behind the scenes of the global media.

In October this year, West was barred from Instagram for saying rapper Puff Daddy is controlled by Jews. He then logged in to his dormant Twitter account, sharing that he will be "going death con 3" on the jews (presumably meaning DEFCON or defense readiness condition). He was suspended from Twitter too. He was reinstated after Elon Musk took charge of the microblogging site.

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

In the latest news, West's Twitter account has been suspended again. He shared the image of a Star of David with a swastika etched inside of it. The Star of David is a sacred symbol in Judaism.