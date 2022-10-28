Kanye West was 'obsessed' with Hitler, wanted to name his 2018 album after him

Kanye West, who has grabbed headlines for the past few weeks for all wrong reasons, reportedly wants to name his 2018 album after German dictator Adolf Hitler.



New reports seem to be suggesting that the rapper who now goes by the name Ye, has been an admirer of Hitler and wanted to name his eighth album after him.



Kanye eventually did not go ahead with the idea and named it 'Ye'.A business executive who claims to have worked with Kanye in the past told CNN that Kanye allegedly had an "obsession" with Hitler and that he spoke openly about reading 'Mein Kampf'.



CNN quoted the business executive saying, "He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people".



The reports comes days after West lost his billion-dollar deal with Adidas over his comments against Jews. In the last few weeks, Kanye has been heavily criticized for his anti-Semitic tweets which has cost him partnerships with Balenciaga and GAP.

Two days ago, Kanye showed up uninvited at another sneaker company`s headquarters situated in Los Angeles' Manhattan Beach right after Adidas cut ties with him.



Kanye showed up at Skechers headquarters to discuss a new business proposition. He wanted to chat with the executives of the company.Later, Skechers issued a statement clarifying that they hadn't cracked any deal with the rapper, instead, he was immediately turned away.



A Skechers spokesperson said, "(West) arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers` corporate offices in Los Angeles."



"Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation. Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech," Skechers` statement continued."

After Adidas cut ties with Kanye and his Yeezy collection, Kanye West lost his billionaire status.