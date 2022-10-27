Israel President Isaac Herzog welcomes widespread negative reaction to Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments

That bizarre anti-Semitic tweet posted by Kanye West on October 8 is coming back to bite the rapper again and again. While he has thrived on controversy, this time he may have gone too far. After fashion house Balenciaga and clothing retailers Gap, Adidas has also ended any association with him, reportedly causing his net worth to decline to $400 million. He is no longer a billionaire. In that fateful tweet, West had said he is "sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE." He added that he cannot be anti-Semitic because "because black people are actually Jew (sic)". This is an established belief among some that the Blacks are the actual Jews. The theory is, not surprisingly, considered anti-Semitic.

Also Read: Kanye West no longer a billionaire as Adidas terminates partnership

The comments of West, who is legally called Ye now, were widely condemned, and not just by jews. It was the outcry against him that led companies associated with him cutting all ties.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has welcome the vociferous condemnation West's comments have received. While speaking to CNN, Herzog, who was elected the head of state by Israelis in 2021, said, "We’re all concerned by antisemitism all over the world. It’s antisemitism, it’s racist, its racism, xenophobia – these are the challenges of the era, but history teaches us, usually it starts with hating Jews, with blaming Jews, with terrible rhetoric that people say."

Watch | WION Fineprint | What next for ADIDAS after severing ties with Kanye West?

“And that’s why I’m extremely pleased, objectively, as an Israeli, and Jew, and human being – I’m extremely pleased to see this overwhelming reaction against the comments by Kanye West,” he added.

Meanwhile, despite the reaction, West, unapologetic, repeated his comments in interviews with TV news hosts Tucker Carlson (US) and Piers Morgan Uncensored (UK), pretty much sealing his downfall.