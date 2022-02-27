Kanye West enjoys a day out with Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones

For the past few weeks, Kanye West has been in the headlines for his much social media drama and of course for his several attempts to get his ex-wife Kim Kardashian back. Now, West is again the talk of the town, as he was spotted shopping with Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones.



On Thursday, West and Jones, who bears striking resemblance to Kim K, were seen shopping in Miami, before grabbing lunch together.

"They walked through Bal Harbour Shops and stopped at Balenciaga and then took the elevator to the second floor to Makoto, where they dined on spicy tuna crispy rice and a few cocktails," an insider told a portal.

The 24-year-old sported an all-black outfit complete with a tank top and leggings. She is accessorized with a black crocodile skin Hermes Birkin bag. It was a look that Kim has worn on multiple instances. West, 44, was wearing a blue Boston Fire Department hooded sweatshirt. He finished his look with dark jeans and black rubber Yeezy boots.

West`s day out with Jones comes after Kardashian urged a US court to expedite her divorce, saying it would help husband Ye to accept the relationship is over. Kardashian filed for divorce last year after months of press reports about marital strife and as the rapper formerly known as Kanye West battled with mental health issues.

"I very much desire to be divorced," Kim Kardashian wrote in a declaration filed to a Los Angeles court on Wednesday.

Last week, West objected to Kardashian's request to be declared legally single. He has also continuously dragged Kardashian`s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, calling him a "d-khead" and saying he wants to "beat" his "ass."

Kardashian filed to divorce West in February 2021.