Justin Bieber is planning to have a baby with Hailey Bieber by end of 2021

Justin Bieber has revealed his family plans in new documentary on his tour life.



The pop star made the new claim in Amazon Prime's 'Justin Bieber: Our World' in which he spoke about parenting plans with his wife Hailey Baldwin.

The revelation came during a scene wherein Hailey asked about his intentions following his 2020 New Year’s Eve concert.

“My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them,” Justin responded. “Make sure I put my family first. And, hopefully, we squish out a nugget.”



“In 2021?” She shockingly replies.



To which her Justin asked, “The end of 2021? We start trying?” The model said, “OK, maybe. We shall see.” Her husband replied, “It’s up to you, babe.”

The couple had caused a stir last month when Bieber was seen patting his wife's stomach on the red carpet of Met Gala at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The singer has been vocal about wanting to have children in the past. On the Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2020, Justin said he wanted to have “as many” children as “Hailey is willing to push out.”

Justin and Hailey tied the knot quietly in a New York City courthouse on September 13, 2018.



“I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe, but yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do.” He said.

'Justin Bieber: One World' was released on Amazon Prime Video on October 8.