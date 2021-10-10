Britney Spears surprised by Sam Asghari with a cute little puppy: Watch

Global megastar Britney Spears and her fiance Sam Asghari are now parents to a cute little adorable dog!

On Friday, Asghari took to Instagram to share that he has surprised his pop star fiancé with an adorable new Doberman puppy.

"Surprised my fiancé with our newest member to the Family ❤️ Porsha #doberman #homesecurity," Asghari captioned a carousal of videos and pics.



In one of the videos, a female voice, mostly Spears, is heard asking, "Who's the new addition to the family?"

"Her name is Porsha and she's meant to unconditionally love you and it's going to be trained to protect you from any motherf**ker who comes around you with bad intentions," Asghari replies.

The couple recently celebrated their engagement in the month of September after five years of dating. Meanwhile, Britney's father and now former conservator, Jamie Spears, was suspended from his role. Jamie's official removal will be decided at a later date following a court hearing.



Following the decision, Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told a global news website that the singer was 'happy' about the decision.

"I think you can assume she's very happy," he shared, further adding that the 'goal' is to free Britney from the conservatorship by her 40th birthday on December 2.



Following the decision, Jamie issued a statement via his attorney, saying, "Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For 13 years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father."