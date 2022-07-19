'Jurassic World Dominion' is a huge global box office hit, surpasses $900 million

'Jurassic World Dominion', the conclusion to the 'Jurassic World' franchise, has crossed the $900 million mark at the global box office, becoming one of the few Covid-19 pandemic-era releases to do so. At the time of writing, it has accumulated $903 million. The Colin Trevorrow directorial, written by Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael, did not only bring back Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard from earlier 'Jurassic World' movies, but also marked the return of the original trio from 'Jurassic Park' -- Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill as well as BD Wong.

Out of the $903 million, $360 million came from the domestic (North American) market and $543 million overseas.

The film's global box office success is remarkable since it was summarily panned by critics. On review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, it had scored just 30 per cent. The critical consensus said, "Jurassic World Dominion might be a bit of an improvement over its immediate predecessors in some respects, but this franchise has lumbered a long way down from its classic start."

The film continued the story from the last movie, 'The Fallen Kingdom', in which several dinosaur species were let loose in the world and began an uneasy coexistence with humans and other inhabitants of the earth.

DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, and Omar Sy also starred in 'Jurassic World Dominion'.

Wion's Shomini Sen gave the film a negative review. She wrote, "With a plot that makes some of the silliest Salman Khan films feel like art in comparison, 'Jurassic World Dominion' is a 2 and a half-hour long ordeal where you often find yourself questioning the writers and their indulgent story. The veterans Dern, Neil and Goldblum bring back nostalgia for sure and some scenes provide thrills but overall - the narrative is downright silly and exasperating. It also doesn't help that Pratt and Howard share zero chemistry even after doing their films in the franchise."