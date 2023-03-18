Jurassic Park star Sam Neill reveals ongoing battle with stage 3 blood cancer

Veteran New Zealand actor Sam Neill, best known for Steven Spielberg's 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park, has revealed that he is undergoing treatment for stage-three blood cancer. In his upcoming memoir Did I Ever Tell You This?, which comes out on Tuesday, March 21, Neill says that he began writing about his daily life to keep busy even as he has been treated. In the book's very first chapter, he writes (quoted by The Guardian) in his usual casual way to state serious things, “The thing is, I’m crook. Possibly dying. I may have to speed this up.” In Australian and New Zealand slang, 'crook' means 'ill' or 'sick'.

While speaking to The Guardian, Neill talked about the origin of his book. He said, “I found myself with nothing to do. And I’m used to working. I love working. I love going to work. I love being with people every day and enjoying human company and friendship and all these things. And suddenly I was deprived of that. And I thought, ‘what am I going to do?’

He added that he had never intended to write a book, but as he continued to write, he realised that it was giving him a reason to live. He would go to bed thinking about what to write the next day, as it would entertain him. Writing for him was like a lifesaver for him during difficult times.

An actor of exceptional range and depth, with a career spanning over four decades, he was born on September 14, 1947, in Omagh, Northern Ireland, but grew up in New Zealand. He holds joint New Zealand and English citizenship. His acting career began in New Zealand, where he appeared in a number of television shows and films, including the acclaimed film Sleeping Dogs (1977) and the television series The Sullivans (1976-1983). He quickly established himself as a talented and versatile actor, with a commanding presence on screen and a natural ability to inhabit complex characters. He is also known for Taika Waititi's Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016).

In 1981, Neill's career took a significant turn when he was cast as the lead in the film My Brilliant Career, which earned him international recognition and critical acclaim. This was followed by a string of successful films, including Dead Calm (1989), The Hunt for Red October (1990), and Jurassic Park (1993), which solidified his status as a Hollywood star.

His career has been defined by his ability to bring authenticity and emotional depth to his roles, as well as his unwavering commitment to the craft of acting. In addition to his film work, he has also appeared in numerous television shows, including the critically acclaimed series Peaky Blinders (2019), and has lent his voice to a number of documentaries and animated films.

