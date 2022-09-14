Sam Neill's top 10 performances: 'Jurassic Park', 'Event Horizon', and others

Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 03:41 PM(IST)

Acclaimed New Zealand actor Sam Neill turns 75 today. The veteran actor was born in Omagh, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland to a New Zealand father and English mother. As a result, he holds the citizenship of both the countries. He has been in the film industry for almost half a century -- 47 years to be precise -- and has starred in all kinds of big and small screen projects - indie or commercial. He first rose to fame with the Roger Donaldson's 1977 action-thriller 'Sleeping Dogs'. It was a New Zealand production and Neill later branched out to Australian cinema with 'Just Out of Reach' in 1979 and finally to Hollywood with 'Omen III: The Final Conflict' in 1981. He has had a varied filmography. 

Here are his 10 best performances:

'Jurassic Park'

Easily the most recognisable Sam Neill role, Steven Spielberg's 'Jurassic Park' not only explored new horizons in filmmaking, it also turned the actor into a globally known star. 
 

'Hunt For The Wilderpeople'

One of the finest performances by Neill came in the then indie filmmaker Taika Waititi's 'Hunt For The Wilderpeople'. It was a heartwarming and hilarious adventure in the wild involving a child and an old man. 
 

'Sweet Country'

A superb western directed by Warwick Thornton with world class acting performances by Neill and Hamilton Morris.
 

'Event Horizon'

Depening on who you ask, 'Event Horizon' is either an utter disaster or a science-fiction masterpiece. It has become something of a cult hit. But one thing most agree on is Sam Neill was brilliant in this Paul W. S. Anderson movie. 
 

'In the Mouth of Madness'

Directed by legendary horror filmmaker John Carpenter and the conclusion to his 'Apocalypse Trilogy' (the first two movies being  'The Thing' and 'Prince of Darkness'), 'In the Mouth of Madness' was wanother Neill film that received mixed reviews but since then has become a cult hit.
 

'Possession'

A 1981 psychological horror film by Polish filmmaker Andrzej Żuławski, 'Possession' features one of the best Neill performances in a little known movie. 
 

'Dead Calm'

Phillip Noyce's Australian psychological thriller 'Dead Calm' featured Neill alongside Nicole Kidman and Billy Zane. The film is still a riveting watch, and this includes all the three central performances. 
 

'The Dish'

Rob Sitch's comedy drama starred Neill as the head of an observatory in charge of relaying visuals of manking's first spaceflight to the moon. The film's synopsis does not sound like it is a comedy, but somehow it is. And a damn good one at that. 
 

'And Then There Were None'

The 2015 adaptation of the iconic Agatha Christie novel 'And Then There Were None' was a three-part miniseries. While Neill had a comparatively smaller role, he still left a significant impact as a man losing his sanity as his end nears.
 

'Peaky Blinders'

Sam Neill played the role of Inspector Campbell in this popular British period gangster drama. He made sure his short-lived character felt like a flesh-and-blood person. 
 

