Julia Roberts reveals Martin Luther King Jr paid bills for her birth as her parents couldn't afford it

On Julia Roberts' 55th birthday, a video of the Hollywood actress resurfaced on social media, in which she is seen saying that the late Martin Luther King Jr and his wife Coretta Scott King paid the hospital bills at the time of her birth as her parents were not financially stable and couldn't afford the expensive medical bills.

In the now-viral clip, she is seen having a conversation with Gayle King and revealing that her parents, Betty Lou Bredemus and Walter Grady Roberts, formed a strong connection with Luther King Jr and his wife Coretta when they were running a theatre school in Atlanta.

Speaking to Gayle King, Roberts said, "One day Coretta called my mother and asked if her kids could be part of the school because they were having a hard time finding a place that would accept her kids."

"My mom was like, 'Sure, come on over', and so they all just became friends, and they helped us out of a jam," she added. And, as a gesture of appreciation for their kindness towards the couple, they decided to pay hospital bills for Roberts' parents.

Gayle praised Julia's parents' decision as back then people didn't see "little black children interacting with little white kids in acting school".

Today is Julia Roberts birthday! 55 years ago MLK and Coretta Scott King paid for her parents hospital bill after she was born. Can’t stop thinking about this since I read it. Here she is talking about it with @GayleKing https://t.co/5HvpNSUIYb pic.twitter.com/147x6d807W — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) October 28, 2022

To mark her 55th birthday on October 28, the actress shared a selfie on Instagram and wrote, "Feeling the love and magic on my 55th Birthday! My cup runneth over."

Julia Roberts was last seen in romantic comedy 'Ticket to Paradise' with George Clooney. The film received mixed reviews, however, it performed decently well at the box office.