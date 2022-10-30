Aamir Khan's mother admitted to hospital after suffering heart attack, recovering well: Report

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s mother, Zeenat Hussein, suffered a massive heart attack recently. She was taken to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital and is doing fine now.



Reports suggest that Aamir was celebrating Diwali with his family, at his Panchgani residence when his mother had a massive heart attack. She was quickly taken to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment now.



According to The Times of India, Aamir is in a hospital by his mother's side. A close source also told the agency that Aamir's mom is recovering well in the hospital and her vitals are stable.



The family made sure to keep the incident secret and away from the media glare. No official statement has been released yet.

Meanwhile, Aamir was last seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. Despite being one of the most talked about films, the movie miserably failed at the box office.

