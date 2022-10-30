Allu Arjun commences shoot for Sukumar's 'Pushpa: The Rule', on-set picture goes viral

After months of delay, south superstar Allu Arjun finally commenced shooting for his much-awaited action drama film 'Pushpa: The Rule' on Sunday. From the sets of the sequel to the popular Pushpa franchise, a picture of the star posing next to Cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek has surfaced on social media. In the now-viral snap, Brozek is seen explaining a scene to the actor, who is keenly listening to him.

Reprising his character Pushpa Raj in the Sukumar directorial, the actor will be seen taking the story forward, alongside Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead Srivalli. Fahadh Faasil will also reprise his character Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the film. And, the rivalry between the antagonist and protagonist will continue in the second film.

On his official Instagram handle, cinematographer Kuba Brozek shared a picture with Allu Arjun and wrote, "Adventure has begun ... thanks to IconStar #Movie #Pushpa #alluarjunonline #ThaggedheLe #aryasukku #mythrimoviemakers #pushpa #pushpatherule. (sic)" The snap shows Allu sporting a heavy beard look and a plain white shirt. Take a look!

Soon after the picture surfaced online, it went viral across social media platforms. Fans used hashtags to express their excitement for the upcoming sequel. One fan wrote, "I feel like the 8 months wait will be worth it.. your team has planned something that makes our audience proud hoping to see the first look poster very soon.. cause it will break the internet for sure. (sic)" Another wrote, "All the best Kuba! Waiting for you to give us another memorable experience."

In August this year, the makers revealed that the film has gone on floors with a pooja ceremony marking the beginning of the project. And, as per reports, the action entertainer helmed by Sukumar is expected to hit the theatres next year. The exact official release date of 'Pushpa: The Rule' is still awaited.

The first film of the Pushpa franchise was declared a blockbuster hit at the box office. According to reports, the film collected over Rs 365 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 50 days and is one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time.