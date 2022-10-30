Suhana Khan wishes ‘big sister’ Ananya Panday on her 24th birthday; see post

Ananya Panday is one of the most talked about star kids right now. The 'Liger' actress made her debut in 2019 with 'Student of the Year 2' and in only a few years she has carved out her own niche in the film industry. Today, (October 24) Ananya, daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavna Pandey, has turned 24.



Making her birthday extra special, several celebrities also penned beautiful birthday wishes for the budding star.



Ananya’s BFF, Suhana Khan, also shared a heartfelt birthday post for her 'big sister'. Sharing a picture of them, Suhana wrote, "Happy birthday to my big sis. I love you so much".



In the picture, Suhana and Ananya are looking adorable as they pose together.





Navya Naveli Nanda also wished the star. “Happy birthday to you sleeping beauty,” she wrote alongside a photo of Anaya sleeping.

Not just Suhana, but many other prominent personalities in the industry wished Ananya on her birthday.







Sharing a stunning photo of Ananya, Janhvi Kapoor wrote: "HBD Annie. @ananyapanday Keep shining and being the life of the party. I hope you get everything you want this year. Once a cutie, always a cutie. "



On Saturday, Ananya attended Orhan Awatramani's Halloween bash dressed up as Kareena Kapoor's iconic look of Poo from 'Kabhi Khusi Kabhi Gum.'

Giving thumbs up to her look and wishing Ananya on her birthday, Kareena wrote, "You looked PHAT. Happy birthday, you shining star. Lots of love.''

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in 'Liger' alongside South star Vijay Deverkonda. She is currently working on 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Siddhant Chaturvedi and 'Dream Girl 2' with Ayushmann Khurrana.