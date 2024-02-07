Jonathan Majors assault case: Sentencing delayed to April

No respite for Jonathan Majors as his domestic assault case gets extended yet again. The Marvel actor was expected to receive his sentence in the domestic assault charge this week but the sentencing has now been delayed to April 8 due to motions filed by his legal team to set aside the verdict.

As the sentencing has been deferred to April, the presiding judge said that the new date will give prosecutors in the case some time to respond to these motions.

The sentencing was happening a month after he was convicted of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. In late 2023, the jury found that the Marvel actor was guilty of two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault but acquitted him on two other counts stemming from an incident that occurred last March.

Majors wasn’t present to hear the verdict but appeared virtually since he lives out of the state where the case is going on. Based on his charges, he could face up to a year in jail.

Majors was fired from MCU after allegations spruced up

Jonathan Majors was fired from Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which he played the villainous Kang the Conqueror and was expected to appear in upcoming installments. He was also dropped by his manager, Entertainment 360, and his publicity firm, the Lede Company.

What ensued between Jonathan and Grace?

Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari were a thing when they met on the set of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. She worked as a movement coordinator on the film set. Things were good between them until the fateful night when they fought as she caught him cheating. She caught flirty text messages on his phone from another woman as they were coming back from a party.

The actor was arrested on March 25, 2023 after he assaulted Grace Jabbari in the backseat of a private vehicle. During the two-week trial, Grace told jurors that Majors forcefully retrieved his phone from her, resulting in injuries to her head and finger.