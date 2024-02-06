Killer Mike breaks silence on misdemeanor battery charge after Grammy incident

Atlanta rapper Killer Mike was all over the internet as videos of him getting handcuffed and arrested at the 2024 Grammy Awards went viral. The incident unfolded following his wins in multiple categories during the pre-telecast ceremony.

As the rapper basked in the glory of his Grammy wins for "Scientist & Engineers" and "Michael," security concerns arose at the Crypto.com Arena. A video shared by The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner captured the moment when Killer Mike was escorted out by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The LAPD later confirmed that an adult male was detained for a physical altercation at the arena's 700 block of Chick Hearn Court and subsequently arrested.

Now, in a statement shared with PEOPLE, Killer Mike has addressed the situation, attributing it to confusion surrounding entry doors and an "over-zealous security guard." Expressing confidence in his eventual exoneration, he urged fans to continue listening to his music and pursuing their dreams.

"As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing. Until that time, keep listening to Michael, and keep going after your dreams," Killer Mike said in the statement.

Amidst concerns from fans and colleagues, Killer Mike reassured everyone of his well-being. "I greatly appreciate the concern and support, but I am better than OK," Killer Mike continued.

The rapper also revealed that his son, who has been on the list for a kidney transplant for years, has finally found a match. "We are incredibly proud and are basking in this moment. I am also grateful that one of my prayers has been answered – the day after my Grammy win – I learned that my son, who has been on the list for a kidney for years, finally has a match. Obviously, we are elated," the statement read.