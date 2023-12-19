Jonathan Majors dropped from Marvel films after being found guilty of assault

Marvel actor Jonathan Majors will no longer be part of the MCU franchise. He was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari during an altercation in March. The jury pronounced him guilty on all charges.

Jonathan is facing up to a year in jail. He gave no reaction to the judgement according to local media. He will be sentenced on February 6.

Grace had claimed that Jonathan left her with a fractured finger, bruising, a cut behind her ear and "excruciating" pain. He was arrested in late March after Grace claimed that he manhandled her when she found out that he was cheating on her. Grace and Jonathan were returning from a party when he received a text message from another woman. As Grace reached out for his phone to read the text, Jonathan held her tightly leaving her with pain.

Jonathan Majors played Kang in Marvel films. He debuted as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in 2023, and was set to appear in at least two subsequent Avengers films.