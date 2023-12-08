Jonathan Majors ex testifies on assault: Felt like I had been hit by a bus

Things are getting murkier and difficult for Jonathan Majors. The Creed III actor is currently facing sexual assault charges in a lawsuit filed against him by his former girlfriend. On the second day of the trial, his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari was asked about the injuries she sustained on the night in March when she was allegedly assaulted.

Jonathan Majors’ attorney asked Grace why she went out to a nightclub immediately after the assault. To this, Grace replied, “I was feeling pain but I was choosing to ignore it. I was filled with adrenaline. The next morning is when [the pain] sunk in. When I woke up, I felt like I had been hit by a bus.”

Grace Jabbari has alleged assault. In her lawsuit, she claims that Jonathan became aggressive after she found out that he was cheating on her. The two were returning from a party when Jonathan received a flirty text message from another woman. This led to a scuffle between the two. Grace claims that the actor pulled her from the side while fighting for his phone, leading to injuries on her body. Post the scuffle for the phone, they both left the car and went their separate ways. On why she went to a nightclub, Jonathan’s former girlfriend said that she “didn’t want to be alone.” She said she danced and took “one or two” tequila shots and shared a bottle of champagne with her new friends.

“I was upset about the cheating,” she said. “It was on my mind.”