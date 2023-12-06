Jonathan Majors' ex breaks down during assault trial, says 'I loved him was but was scared of him'

Jonathan Majors’ assault case started trial on December 5 as his former partner Grace Jabbari accused the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor of harassing her when she caught him cheating on her. Grace told the Manhattan jurors that the actor struck her in the head during an altercation in March.

Breaking down in tears, the 30-year-old woman told the court that this wasn’t the first time Jonathan had gotten physical with her. She cried and told the court that in their two-year relationship, Jonathan had become volatile and controlling and would threaten suicide after fights.

The case against Jonathan Majors is that of domestic assault. He was arrested on March 25 and currently faces three charges of misdemeanour assault, aggravated harassment, and harassment. He has pleaded not guilty and faces up to a year in prison if convicted.

Jonathan Majors' ex claims assault

During the trial proceeding, Grace Jabbari’s defence played a September 2022 audio recording in which Jonathan Majors describes himself as a “great man” and demands Grace to behave like Michelle Obama or Coretta Scott King — the wives of Barack Obama and Martin Luther King Jr. He can be heard saying, “I’m a great man. A great man. I do great things for my culture and the world. The woman that supports me needs to be a great woman.”

On the night of the incident, after which they broke up, the couple was returning from a party when Jonathan received a text from another woman. When Grace grabbed his phone, she read, “I wish I was kissing you right now.” When Grace grabbed the phone, Jonathan Majors allegedly “pulled” and “twisted” her arm to retrieve the device. She also described feeling “a hard blow” across her head.

Jonathan denies this sequence of events and claims that she assaulted him and not vice-versa. Majors’ defense attorneys have alleged it was Jabbari who assaulted Majors, and “not the other way around.”

As Grace Jabbari delivered her hours-long testimony, Majors sat at the defence table at the New York City Criminal Court. He carried a Bible as he walked into the courtroom with his current girlfriend Meagan Good.

The two kept fighting in their two-year-long relationship

In their two-year relationship, Grace and Jonathan had fallouts several times. After dating him for months, Grace revealed in court that she found quite a few behavioural changes in him towards her. Once when she went to meet with Jonathan’s dogs, he got upset when he berated her for bringing up a former boyfriend’s pet. “It was the first time I felt scared of him,” she said. “I knew to never mention my ex again or anyone I had dated before.”